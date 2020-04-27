BLACK SUMMER SEASON 2: RELEASE DATE, CAST AND MORE INFORMATION

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Black Summer is one of the best sci-fi series on Netflix so far. There is still plenty of directions for Black Summer to go. This season 1 will be less twisted than Season 2. It’s tough to guess where the story will go from here.

CAST:

There is no confirmed news about season 2 yet. If Season 2 picks up shortly, the main characters like:

Jaime King, Justin Chu Cary, and Christine Lee will be sure to return as Rose, Spears, and Sun, respectively. Additionally, Zoe Marlett could likely return in the role of Anna, Rose’s daughter and Kelsey Flower could potentially return as Lance.

STORY PLOT:

Black Summer Season 1 follows Rose (Jaime King), a wife and mother who becomes separated from her daughter during an evacuation right at the beginning of a zombie apocalypse. Rose quickly joins up with a ragtag group of survivors as they make their way to a known safety point that should include shelter, weapons, and other survivors.

At the season’s end, Rose had completed her primary mission which was to reunite with her daughter, from whom she’s been separated in the first episode. We see the pair about to reunite, effectively closing that narrative loop. Additionally, the survivor’s group Rose was a part of only had three remaining members: Rose, Sun, and Spears. With Rose having completed her arc, Sun possibly just looking to be evacuated. However, there’s still the loose end that is Lance, who separated from the group in Season 1.

RELEASE DATE:

Netflix hasn’t informed any official news for season 2 so far. An official episode order hasn’t been confirmed for Season 2. However, it’s likely Black Summer Season 2 could have 8 episodes, the same episodes as season 1 and as listed on IMDb.

TRAILER:

There’s no trailer for Season 2. A trailer will happen once filming has wrapped on Season 2. Unfortunately, there’s no confirmed date for when production on Season 2 will begin.