Home TV Show BLACK SUMMER SEASON 2: Netflix air date, Cast, Plot expected and all...
TV Show

BLACK SUMMER SEASON 2: Netflix air date, Cast, Plot expected and all latest updates

By- Rida Samreen
- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Black summer is one of the best sci-fi series on Netflix so far. There is still plenty of directions for Black summer to go. This season 1 will be less twisted than Season 2. It’s tough to guess where the story will go from here.

CAST:

There is no confirmed news about season 2 yet. If Season 2 picks up shortly, the main characters like:

Jaime King, Justin Chu Cary, and Christine Lee will be sure to return as Rose, Spears, and Sun, respectively. Additionally, Zoe Marlett could likely return in the role of Anna, Rose’s daughter and Kelsey Flower could potentially return as Lance.

 STORY PLOT:

The season one follows Rose (Jaime King), a wife and mother who becomes separated from her daughter during an evacuation right at the beginning of a zombie apocalypse. Rose quickly joins up with a ragtag group of survivors as they make their way to a known safety point that should include shelter, weapons, and other survivors.

At the season’s end, Rose had completed her primary mission which was to reunite with her daughter, from whom she’s been separated in the first episode. We see the pair about to reunite, effectively closing that narrative loop. Additionally, the survivor’s group Rose was a part of only had three remaining members: Rose, Sun, and Spears. With Rose having completed her arc, Sun possibly is just looking to be evacuated. However, there’s still the loose end that is Lance, who separated from the group in Season 1.

 RELEASE DATE:

Netflix hasn’t informed any official news for season 2 so far. An official episode order hasn’t been confirmed for Season 2. However, it’s likely black summer season 2 could have 8 episodes, the same episodes as season 1 and as listed on IMDb.

TRAILER:

There’s no trailer for Season 2. A trailer will happen once filming has wrapped on Season 2. Unfortunately, there’s no confirmed date for when production on Season 2 will begin. Stay tuned on the moscoop for more.

Also Read:  Taboo Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and Storyline Declared Here Read Detail
- Advertisement -
Also Read:  Fuller House Season 5 Part 2:Release Date and Shocking story? Catch The All updates
Rida Samreen

Must Read

The Dragon Prince Season 4: plot, cast, release date and everything you need to know

TV Show Sundari P.M -
                   The Dragon Prince is a computed animated fantasy series streaming on Netflix. Aaron Ehasz and Justin...
Read more

On My Block Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot And What’s More?

TV Show Rupal Joshi -
On My Block is one of the great Netflix arrangement that keeps up a decent harmony between high schooler dramatization and satire. The arrangement was...
Read more

One-Punch Man Season 3: Expected Release Date, Plot & More Latest Details

TV Show Rupal Joshi -
You've found out about Bruce lee punch, however, I will tell you about anime show's punch man.' Yusuke Murata and a Japanese arrangement embody...
Read more

AJ and The Queen Season 2’: Release Date, Plot And Everything Else You Need To Know

TV Show Rupal Joshi -
AJ and the Queen is a Netflix Original arrangement following the experiences of Robert otherwise known as drag queen Ruby Red (RuPaul Charles) and...
Read more

Atypical Season 4 Release Date, Who Is In Cast? Plot, Trailer And What Is More About The Show?

TV Show Rupal Joshi -
An old boy diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder is on a quest to gain independence from the bias of society and his family.
Also Read:  Taboo Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and Storyline Declared Here Read Detail
The season...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.