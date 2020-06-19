BLACK SUMMER SEASON 2: Netflix air date, Announcement, Trailer, Cast, Story plot expected and Original Review Here

- Advertisement -

One of the apocalyptic series Black Summer screened back in April on Netflix. And also with the threat from the undead far from over at the end of the first season. Here’s everything we know from it so now.

RELEASE DATE:

Netflix has officially confirmed black Summer season two, the streaming giant promising fans another eight episodes. Jaime King has already hinted at what fans can expect if season two is confirmed. As for when you’ll be able to watch it, it’s currently a waiting game.

TRAILER:

Black summer trailer will not be up anytime sooner. Netflix has declared the season 1 trailer. But season 2 hasn’t been spoken about yet.

CAST:

The main cast featuring in season 2 will be:

Jaime King will be back as Rose.

Justin Chu Cary will return as Spears.

Christine Lee as Kyungsun.

John Hyams will also be back on board as sole showrunner.

And lastly, Sal Velez Jr suggested that William could also be back.

STORY PLOT:

Black Summer co-creator Schaefer was also behind Z Nation, and The Asylum produced both shows. Hyams also directed several episodes of Z Nation.

Jamie King, during an interview, stated that whatever the fans think is going to happen, is not going to happen.