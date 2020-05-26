Home TV Show Black Summer Season 2: Everything you need to know about this Netfilx...
TV Show

Black Summer Season 2: Everything you need to know about this Netfilx series

By- Sundari P.M
                 Black Summer is an American zombie apocalypse drama web television series, created by Karl Schaefer and John Hyams. Now the show has kicked off for another season and the fans are here for it. Season 1 had eight episodes in total. The show was released on April 11, 2019. The genre of the series was very catchy and viewers tend to like the show too. The show also faced little backlash for its poor storytelling and repetitive action sequences yet the show is considered to be one of the popular dramas in Netflix. We can hope that Season 2 will be more fascinating and captivating.

 

The plot of Black Summer Season 2:

                  Considering the season 1, we might see more of Rose and her daughter back into the scene looking for one another. Also, Cameron who turned into a zombie in the first season. 

Season 2 will also have a total of eight episodes like Season 1.

Also the lead-actor, Jaime King has to say this about the Season 2,

“What I can tease is that whatever you think is going to happen, will not happen. It will always keep you on your toes. It comes back to like very real human traits. Like, is the person egotistical? Do they have some kind of ulterior motive? What is in each character’s base psychology?” 

 

The cast of Season 2:

                   The announcement concerning the cast including the possibility of new faces is not yet confirmed. But we can see that the star cast of Season 1 will be back with Jaime King as Rose Justin Chu Cary as Spears Christine Lee as Kyungsun Sal Velez Jr. as William Velez Kelsey Flower as Lance Erika Hau as Carmen Zoe Marlett as Anna.

Trailer and Release Date of Season 2:

                    An official announcement has not yet been made regarding the release date of the show. The filming has already started and the shooting might also begin in Alberta, Canada. As the show is still in production, there is no possibility of a trailer for now.

Also Read:  Manifest Season 3: Arrival Date, Story And All Latest Updates Here
Also Read:  The Grand Tour Season 4 Episode 2: Release Date Delay, Season Cancel Update!
Sundari P.M

Black Summer Season 2: Everything you need to know about this Netfilx series

