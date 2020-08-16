Black Summer Season 2: Detailed Inormation about Release, Cast and Plot !!

- Advertisement -

Black Summer is an American Zombie apocalypse drama web television series. The show is a creation of Karl Schaefer with John Hyams. Under the production of The Asylum. John Hyams himself is the writer and director of the show. First Season with eight episodes drops on Netflix on 11 April 2019.

Black Summer Season 2 Release Date :

The thing is sure that Black Summer will soon be back with season 2. But it’s official release date is not announced yet. Neither Netflix nor the makers are giving any clauses about it. But expectations are that season 2 may fall around late 2020. But we cannot predict anything so surely in these pandemic times. I just hope to get some news on it soon.

Plot for Black Summer Season 2 :

A statement revealed that season 2 is a refugee narrative. As society is filled with sickness and symbolism hidden in it. Nobody has immune in their bodies. This is the darkest zombie program focusing on a group of strangers. Unite to find strength; they must survive the zombie apocalypse and get back to their loved ones.

These series revolve around Rose attempting to search her daughter with some strangers. She gets separated from her during zombie devastation. Till the last episode of Season One, she locates her daughter. Now let’s see what season 2 brings to us …

The cast for Black Summer Season 2 :

Janine King, Justin Chu Chary, Christine Lee, Sal Velez Jr, Kelsey Flower, Gwynyth Walsh, Mustafa Abbasi, Nyren B.Evelyn, Erika Hau, Edison Morales, Aidax Fink, Kash Hill, Tom Carey, Zoe Marlett.