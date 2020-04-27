Home Celebrity BLACK SUMMER SEASON 2: LATEST INFORMATION, CAST, RELEASE DATE AND TRAILER
BLACK SUMMER SEASON 2: LATEST INFORMATION, CAST, RELEASE DATE AND TRAILER

By- Rida Samreen
ABOUT THE SERIES:

One of the apocalyptic series Black Summer screened back in April on Netflix. And also with the threat from the undead far from over at the end of the first season. Here’s everything we know from it so far.

CAST:

Jaime King will be back as Rose.

Justin Chu Cary will return as Spears.

Christine Lee as Kyungsun.

John Hyams will also be back on board as sole showrunner.

And lastly, Sal Velez Jr suggested that William could also be back.

Black Summer season 2: Release date, cast and Z Nation

STORY PLOT:

Black Summer co-creator Schaefer was also behind Z Nationand both shows were produced by The Asylum. Hyams also directed several episodes of Z Nation.

Jamie King during an interview stated that whatever the fans think is gonna happen, is not gonna happen.

RELEASE DATE:

Black Summer season two has been officially confirmed by Netflix, the streaming giant promising fans another eight episodes. Jaime King has already hinted at what fans can expect if season two is confirmed. As for when you’ll be able to watch it, it’s currently a waiting game.

TRAILER: 

Black summer trailer will not be up anytime sooner. The season 1 trailer has been declared by Netflix. But season 2 hasn’t been spoken about yet.

