Black Summer 2 – The Path full of Agony

By- Pristha Mondal

Black Summer is an apocalyptic fiction based drama, Karl Schaefer and John Hyams being the creators of it. The web television series was aired on April 11, 2019, on Netflix and consists of eight episodes. Jodi Binstock produces the series.

This drama is a zombie apocalypse. That sounds threatening! The story revolves around the outbreak of the zombie apocalypse and the tremendous awkward cases.
The first season mainly shows a mother, getting detached from her daughter due to such situations faced. The woman lost her husband, too, in the process. It also shows the tormenting journey of the mother while finding her daughter. Here you will see how people kill others so cruelly, eat them up, and brutally attack and shoot, and the list goes on like this.

Eating up humans, eh? That is disgusting. But yes, viewers are going to experience this too while watching this series. There is nothing to laugh about in season one of Black Summer. All that people will observe is some strangers, fighting hard and surviving anyhow to get their loved ones back.

Release Date of Black Summer Season 2

What else do we have to see? What else will those strangers bear? How strong are they that all of them put up with so much agony?
Questions like these will arise after watching the first season. And for that reason, the second season of Black Summer is awaiting. Well, we all do not know when it is going to out. But yes, we have to have a lot more patience to see the strangers bleed.

Black Summer 2

The shooting had begun, but this pandemic situation has kept it in a halt. But don’t worry! The exact dates might not have been revealed yet. Soon we will have a piece of good news!

The Plot of the Sequel

The first season mainly focussed on Rose, the woman who lost her daughter. And after bearing so much, she found out her daughter finally. But the second season might not be revolving around such scenes.
Well, there is no formal synopsis of the show till now. And the trailers are not even out. So wait until there is an official announcement made.

Casting members of the sequel

The casting members expected to come back in the second season are Jaime King as Rose, Justin Chu Cary as Spears, and Christine Lee as Kyungsun.
There is a suggestion made by Sal Velez Jr that William can also return in this season.

tRaIlEr

Pristha Mondal

