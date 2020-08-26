Black panther 2; Release date; Leading cast and character; Everything you want to know so far

- Advertisement -

This film is one of the popular American films and it was based on the genre of action. people are very much excited to watch this film as it receives higher ratings in the previous part. This film was written by two members namely Ryan coogler, joe Robert cole. The cinematography of this film was done in an excellent manner and it was made by Rachel Morrison. I am sure the same producers will remain for next season. The first part of this film was already released in the year of 2018 and it has a successful ending. The last part of this film runss at a time of about 134 minutes. I hope the above information will satisfy the fan clubs. stay tuned to discover more information about this film.

Black panther 2; cast and characters;

Chadwick boseman is one of the most wanted character for this film and I hope he will come back in this film. He performed his role as black panther.

We may also able to see some of the familiar characters namely Michael B. Jordan as N’ jadaka, lupita nyong’o as nakia, danai gurira as okaye, martin freeman as Everett K. ross, Daniel kaluuya as w’ kabi, etc..

I hope the above characters will return in this film. let us wait for new characters for this film.

Black panther 2; plot lines

There are no official plot lines for this film and it will be revealed soon by the production team.

In this film, there was war and one of the warriors gets super abilities and he was later named as a black panther. There were so many adventure scenes and the story continues in an interesting manner. I hope the end of the finale is expected in the second part of this film. let us wait for the new storylines.

Black panther 2; Release date

People are eagerly waiting for the release date. But, there is no confirmed release date for this film and I am sure the film will be released after the global pandemic effect of COVID-19. Yet, we have to wait for the new release date.