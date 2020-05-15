Black Panther 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All You Need to Know!

- Advertisement -

The Oscar-nominated Black Panther is coming back to hit theaters. It might be some time before all this happens, but as we are all stuck through this at home, let us catch up relating to this film!

Given the film became with not an Oscar nomination, but also a Golden Globe, there was no doubt that the film headed for another installment. This is what we know up to now about Black Panther 2.

When is your Release Date?

Ryan Coogler affirmed at SDCC 2019 the sequel was under development. According to Marvel’s official statement, the film is scheduled to launch on May 6, 2022. Contrary to Marvel films Black Panther 2 has adhered to its release date.

Who will be the Cast Members?

The majority of the Cast members Will be returning for another installment. Those would comprise Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong’ Nyong’o (Nakia), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Angela Bassett (T’Challa’s mom, Ramonda), Danai Gurira (Okoye) and Daniel Kaluuya (W’Kabi). New characters and other Cast members are also joining.

Do We Know What the Plot Will Be About?

In terms of the storyline, Marvel has kept it. The main adversary that T’ChallaT’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) will fight against can also be a puzzle. Furthermore, Black Panther doesn’t have a record of villains that heroes such as Spider-Man have.

So it’s likely that Black Panther 2 could borrow from the novels of the next Marvel hero. Some sources report that the probability of incorporating Namor that the Sub-Mariner, a well-known Marvel personality, as Black Panther 2’s villain.