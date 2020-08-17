Home Movies Black Panther 2 : Release date, Cast, Plot and what marvel is...
Black Panther 2 : Release date, Cast, Plot and what marvel is getting for audience this time !!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Although it’s a long time to get Black Panther on a large display, we it arrives, Black Panther is a huge hit to Marvel Comics Universe. Ryan Googler’s film explores the world of Wakanda and Black Panther’s function as king. After the groundbreaking success of the movie, the sequel is obvious. So now, everybody is desperate about part two of the franchise.

Black Panther 2 Release Date :

Marvel has already lined up its upcoming moves. And the franchise is quite good at doing so. Begining from Black Widow on observing the movie line up Black Panther is initially set in May 2022. But Black Widow is facing delays due to pandemic conditions. This may leave an impact on the release date of Black Panther too. Just hoping for something favourable.

Plot for Black Panther 2 :

The movie is set to come out in 2022. So for casting premise now is a tricky enterprise. However, needless to say, it is confirmed that the film will continue after the Endgames. If Black Panther 2 can feature in almost any other phase four movies. With recent tie-up involving Doctor Strange’s at Madness. In Avengers Endgames, there is no mention of Wakanda. But it’s pretty clear that creators wish to keep us waiting concerning the fate of Black Panther’s kingdom.

The cast for Black Panther 2 :

Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Dania Gurira.

Yogesh Upadhyay

