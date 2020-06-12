BLACK PANTHER 2: Marvel announcement date, Cast, Teaser updates and Story plot expected

- Advertisement -

RELEASE DATE:

The May 2022 release date means Black Panther 2 is either one of the final movies of Phase 4 or one of the first in Phase 5. They’re taking their time to make sure it’s a worthy sequel too as it was confirmed at D23 Expo that the sequel will be out on May 6, 2022.

TRAILER:

The teaser is out as far as we know. Click on the link below to watch it.

CAST:

The cast of Black Panther arguably matched (and stole the show) from title character T’Challa, so we expect most of those featured in the first film to return.

Part 2 will include Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Daniel Kaluuya (W’Kabi) and Angela Bassett (Ramonda, T’Challa’s mother).

STORY PLOT:

In Black Panther sequel, so we’ve got a while to wait until plot details start to leak through.

But this hasn’t stopped fans from speculating what’s next for the warriors of Wakanda.

In the first flick, it was Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa who was eventually crowned as ruler and protector of Wakanda after fighting off competition from Michael B Jordan’s Erik Killmonger and Winston Duke’s M’Baku.

Stay tuned on moscoop for all latest information. Comment on the section below for your views on the release date.