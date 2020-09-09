- Advertisement -

Shortly after learning that Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman had died at age 43, lovers urged Marvel Studios to not recast the role, preparing a problem for the studio planning a sequel to Hollywood’s first key superhero movie with a mostly Black cast.

Writers, academics and activists — speaking to Reuters about the film’s cultural impact and Boseman’s performance — believe Marvel and its parent company, Walt Disney Co, ought to honour Boseman’s heritage with a narrative that anoints a new Black Panther from the movie’s existing cast or elsewhere in the Marvel Universe.

“They should consider following the storyline of the comic book and advancing Letitia Wright (who performs Shuri, the tech genius sister of Boseman’s personality ) into that fundamental character,” said Jamil Smith, a senior writer at Rolling Stone.

“We have seen her in action. We’ve seen her in the middle of those fights. Why would we not think she would have the guts and power to become the upcoming Black Panther?”

That strategy could help ease in lovers who’d have a hard time seeing a different male actor continue the function.

“Perhaps the response, for those folks who are not yet ready to see somebody else in that lawsuit, is to pass the reins a little sooner than they had anticipated and allow Shuri to carry on the mantle maybe for a black Panther two,”’ said April Reign, #OscarsSoWhite founder and vice president of content strategy for Ensemble, a content studio.

Other strategies could celebrate Boseman’s heritage. “Does (his character) come back as small Black Panther?” Said Nicol Turner-Lee, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. “Does Disney honour the creativity of those young boys and women who looked up to him.”

Disney and Marvel declined to comment. The studio has concentrated on paying tribute to Boseman, broadcasting the movie commercial-free last Sunday on Disney-owned ABC, followed by an ABC News special about the actor. According to a report in the Hollywood Reporter, executives were caught by surprise, and few people were aware of Boseman’s struggle with cancer.

WAKANDA FOREVER

“Black Panther,” based on the pioneering Marvel Comics character that first appeared in 1966, created $1.35 billion in box-office earnings, three Academy Awards along with a best picture Oscar nomination, and acclaim because of its titular star, who died on Aug. 28. Marvel was planning to begin production of”Black Panther 2″ in March, according to The Hollywood Reporter, for a scheduled May 6, 2022, release.

Although other studios have undergone the unexpected deaths of franchise stars — and have recast, for different reasons, titular functions like Batman and Spider-Man — Marvel’s choice holds more weight because”Black Panther” was a much-celebrated Black superhero movie, starring a celebrity beloved by fans for its dignity he brought to the role.

sempat ada teori yang membicarakan Black Panther 2 terjadi saat T’Challa tertelan snap. Wakanda berusaha dikendalikan Shuri dari serangan Namor. yeah, Shuri jadi lead. T’Challa dibuat meninggal atau pakai efek CGI ala Paul Walker. https://t.co/wZP1ge3zIX — +62 (@abbasarap) September 9, 2020

The 2018 film broke new ground with its predominantly Black cast, helmed with a Black director. Boseman played the character of King T’Challa, who presides over the futuristic African nation of Wakanda. Produced with a $200 million funding, it was commended for its diversity, following years of criticism about the shortage of celebrities and filmmakers of colour in Hollywood.

“It shattered in the time for Disney just the myth which you cannot bundle and distribute feature films with Black folks as the starring characters,” explained Lee. “For me,’Black Panther’ signifies the fact that inclusivity sells”

“Black Panther” also hit theatres at a time of rising U.S. racial strain. President Donald Trump had lately questioned the United States would want immigrants from Haiti and African countries, referring to some as”shithole nations.” The previous August, he had said: “both sides” were to blame for violence involving white nationalists and counterprotesters at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.