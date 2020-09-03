Black Panther 2: Chadwick Boseman Talking To Own Health Issues On Movies!!!

- Advertisement -

In the days since the news broke of Chadwick Boseman’s death late last week, many supporters have reflected with awe when considering the timeline of his cancer diagnosis and how far he was able to achieve while battling the disease. While choosing to keep things regarding his health to himself and one of a small circle of family members and friends, he completed production on numerous movies, such as several action-heavy performances as T’Challa a.k.a. Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The fortitude and strength he demonstrated are remarkable, so it comes as no surprise whatsoever that right up until his passing that he had been determined to reprise his most famous role in the developing Black Panther 2.

Having a May 6, 2022 release date set up for the sequel, the film has been likely to go into production starting in March 2021, also based on Chadwick Boseman” was convinced until about a week before his death” he was likely to be able to be inappropriate shape in time for the start of filming. He was battling colon cancer for four years and was confident he would have the power to return to Wakanda.

Because of Chadwick Boseman’s desire to keep his diagnosis a secret, no one at Marvel Studios or involved with the production of Black Panther was aware of his illness. According to the trade’s resources at Disney, the business isn’t presently acting on how the news will impact Black Panther two, but instead focusing on how best to pay tribute to the beloved actor.

View this post on Instagram Respect king❤️😢 A post shared by @ daily.dcmarvel.post on Aug 30, 2020 at 7:35am PDT

This information comes on the heels of director Spike Lee’s remarks from last weekend about the departure of Chadwick Boseman showing that he was oblivious of the celebrity’s illness during the creation of this past year in Thailand.

As for the way Chadwick Boseman was able to keep his health status a secret from Marvel Studios, THR was advised by film finance lawyer Schuyler Moore which it’s not likely that Boseman would have had to have a medical evaluation for insurance purposes, as that’s primarily a practice in independent filmmaking where conclusion bonds are more prevalent when actors sign on to projects.

In an interview for Black Panther, Chadwick Bozeman broke down in tears when speaking about 2 boys he knew who were excited for the film but died from cancer. Little did we know he was also battling cancer then.#WakandaForever #ripchadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/mhMOmzrpTC — J’onn Larod (@the_juandy_city) August 29, 2020

Along with Black Panther 2 on his upcoming slate, Chadwick Boseman was also creating a movie titled Yasuke that he was going to star in and make — telling the true story of its titular 16th-century warrior who had been the sole known Samurai of African origin. The last movie that Boseman completed, the August Wilson adaptation Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, was completed at last summer and will probably soon be published on Netflix after this season.