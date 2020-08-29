Home Movies Black Panther 2: Actor Chadwick Bose-man has died of colon cancer at...
Black Panther 2: Actor Chadwick Bose-man has died of colon cancer at age 43

By- Rahul Kumar
Actor Chadwick Bose-man that had been the celebrity of the enormously successful Marvel movie Black Panther has died of colon cancer at age 43

He kept his identification and four-year struggle against the illness quiet from the public. Boseman died at home in Los Angeles with his wife and family present, according to his publicist.

Boseman also played the roles of baseball star Jackie Robinson and music celebrity James Brown during his career. But his role as the Black Panther, the King of this mythical African American land of Wakanda, took his stardom into the stratosphere.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four decades back, his family said in a statement.

“A genuine fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you lots of the movies you’ve come to love so much,” his family said in the statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and many more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to deliver King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer, Marvel, called Boseman’s departure”absolutely devastating. He had been our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Every time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and pleasure, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something really memorable.

What Is The Release Date For Black Panther 2?

Black Panther two will be part of Stage 5, and this, so much as everyone knows, will begin in 2022. Therefore fans will need to keep it together for quite a long moment. Additionally, production delays affect the launch of the film. Marvel lately gave a release date for Black Panther two, so the movie is going to be shown to enthusiasts May 6, 2022.

Rahul Kumar

