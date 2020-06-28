Black Panther 2: A surprise by Marvel studios

Black Panther :

“Wakanda forever!” The Black Panther is one of the loved product of Marvel studios part one of this film was dropped in February 2018. And it is one of the highest-grossing films with the most positive and best reviews by Marvel. Now, sequel two will bring back by Ryan Coogler along with Black Panther star Chadwick Bozeman. Black Panther two is likely to are then every different marvel universe. Disney shared some news when we can expect it.

Till then, enjoy the teaser and wait for the official trailer.

Release date and time:

Marvel studio’s schedule is just packed up with films like Black Widow, The Eternals, Doctor Strange, and Thor. But according to Disney’s announcement regarding release date audience can expect it around May 2022. At Disney’s expo D23, the film was given date May 6, 2020.

Cast:

Nearly all the cast of Black Panther can be expected in the sequel with some new faces too. Chadwick Bozeman, Lulla Nyongo, Dania Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Daniel Kaluuya, and Martin Freeman as CIA agents.

tRaIlEr

Basic storyline:

Marvel is planning a sequel and will continue the story. According to them, it was told in an interview that they could go back in times of Wakanda of the early ’90s. Informed specifically period is not revised, but the audience can expect ancestors of Black Panther in the coming sequel.

https://moscoop.com/black-panther-2-release-date-cast-plot-trailer-and-all-you-need-to-know/12352

https://moscoop.com/guardians-of-the-galaxys-director-james-gunn-admits-including-thanos-made-his-job-harder/4965