Black Panther 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer Everything you need to know

It initially came as a hoax but afterward, Marvel manager Kevin Feige has announced that in Stage Four of Marvel, They are going to have a sequel to Black Panther. Since this information has confirmed. Let us try to have a good look at the thing.

Black Panther 2 Are We Going to Have a Sequel??

With acquiring an Oscar nomination and Golden Globe nomination 20, the film has become among the Marvel movies. What can we expect in the upcoming sequel?

Ryan Coogler who had been the manager for the first part of the film is going to bring the original cast for the second part as well. The forthcoming sequel will be released on approximately May 6, 2022, which means song something and i.e. which they are taking their good sweet time.

The plot of the movie is not something we know about as it hasn’t been talked about by the directory but there are speculations that the upcoming character which will be against T’Challa is Princess or even Namor Zanda who are currently looking forward to taking over Wakanda.

Black Panther 2: How True Is the Hoax??

The whole thing is looked more like a hoax but we can’t help to say that the Namor part could be accurate as Marvel was not able to deliver Namor back which means that there might be a chance that the entire thing could be authentic.

The throw is somewhat going to stay the same and we do not have any clue the majority of it’s been remained closed along with if Killmonger is currently going to be returned to the next part of the sequel.

This second part’s trailer is not published but we’ll be getting that soon because is something that could come everywhere.