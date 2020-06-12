Black Mirror Season 6: Release date, Plot, Cast Everything you need to know about the return of the Hit SCI-FI Netflix Series

- Advertisement -

The fifth season of Black Mirror premiered in June 2019. It has left fans worldwide speculating about the future of the series. For almost a year now since there was no official statement about the renewal for season 6.

If you are waiting for the new season to show up and want all the details regarding it. Then be sure to check out our article for the latest news on Black Mirror Season 6.

About the Series:

Black Mirror is an English science fiction anthology television series with a dystopian setting.

Creator Charlie Brooker took inspiration from older anthology series such as The Twilight Zone, to show the relationship between man and technology, which are more or less set in the future of our current world.

Since the debut of the series in 2011, it has spawned a total of 5 seasons with all being stand-alone episodes following both dark and light tones.

In 2018 a Netflix interactive film titled Black Mirror: Bandersnatch was released. It allowed the viewers to make decisions throughout the watch which affects the direction and outcome of the movie.

Black Mirror Season 6 – Release Date

There hasn’t been any official news about the renewal of the show from the creator(Charlie Brooker) or the showrunner (Annabel Jones).

Recently, Brooker said: “At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

But, based on the show’s popularity and the massive success it seems that its return is inevitable, though, delayed at least to end of 2020.

Black Mirror Season 6 – Cast

Previous seasons had both star cast like Miley Cyrus, Anthonie Mackie, Jon Hamm) and brilliant up and coming actors (Daniel Kaluuya, Andrew Scott).

But, sadly there hasn’t been any casting reveal as of now for Season 6.

Black Mirror Season 6 – Plot

With no announcements on the production of the show its safe to assume that the plot still hasn’t been finalized or discussed.

With any new updates, we will surely update you in no time.

Black Mirror Season 6 – Trailer

There is no trailer available yet!

Please check out this article for any more updates on BLACK MIRROR SEASON 6!