Black Mirror Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and What You Should Know as A Fan?

By- Tejeshwani Singh

Netflix’s science fiction anthology “Black Mirror” aired its 5th season with three episodes in June 2019. It created quite a stir amongst the fans. Ever since its release, the fans have been left spellbound. They have been eagerly waiting for more of this dystopian science fiction.

So, will it return back once again in 2020 or do we still need to hold on for our binge-watch? While the demands for the release of season 6 are ever since increasing, we have collated the recent developments and news about your favorite series; so stay tuned.

ABOUT THE SERIES

Apart from being one of the best series on Netflix, Black Mirror is originally a sci-fi anthology television series which was earlier aired on Channel 4 in Britain but now is available on Netflix. Created by Charlie Brooker and Anabelle Jones this critically acclaimed storytelling focusses on the dark side and possible repercussions of science and technology in the future.

Inspired by older anthologies like Twilight Zone, the basic concept of the series revolve around the dangers humanity can put itself into after gaining unprecedented access to the powers of technology. Another important thing to note is that each standalone i.e. different from the other and takes place in different universes simultaneously.

Some take place in ours, some in another with their own places and own timelines. To be precise, it leaves you over the edge with constant wondering of what will happen next. At the end will leave you contemplating the current scenario and the use of technology. Each episode is capable of sending a chill down your spine and you’re always left wanting for more.

BLACK MIRROR SEASON 6 RELEASE DATE

As of now, the series has not been renewed yet for the sixth season. Show’s creator Charlie Brooker suggested that he might not want to make another sequel right now given the prevailing conditions.

“At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart. So, I am not working on any of those.” He also mentioned working on some comedy scripts aiming at making himself laugh. So, at present, there is no confirmation of when the series will make a comeback.

BLACK MIRROR SEASON 6 CAST

Since each episode consists of a different set of casts, we are still under anticipation. The new cast has not yet been revealed. But given the previous record of the big names that appeared on the show (Andrew Scott, Jon Hamm, Miley Cyrus) we can hope for the best ones.

BLACK MIRROR SEASON 6 PLOT

Black Mirror, known for its unusual storyline and thrilling plot along with stories set up in different universe will likely focus on the same in the upcoming seasons too. Although the makers have given no official confirmation yet, we can only imagine as of now.

BLACK MIRROR SEASON 6 TRAILER

There is no official trailer released yet so we might have to wait a little more.

Tejeshwani Singh

