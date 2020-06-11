BLACK MIRROR SEASON 6 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and What Should You Know As a Fan !

- Advertisement -

Has our thirst for the new episodes come to an end? Come! Let’s have a look here.

Knowingly, Black Mirror is one of the best Sci-fi series in the world right now. From 2011, it was premiered on Channel 4 for two seasons and a Christmas special episode called “White Christmas’. Then it was bought by Netflix and delivered to a global audience despite the show being dark, depressing, and dystopic all along the five seasons.

Has The Release Date Been Published?

Fans are eagerly waiting for the real news. Sad but true that, not yet, but given how successful the show has been since last year- Bandersnatch was, to put it mildly, a phenomenon- we’d be very surprised if Netflix didn’t sign Brooker and Jones for further episodes.

When asked about next season recently, Brooker said: “I’ve been busy doing things. I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing.

At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my Comic Skill Set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

Who is in the Cast of Black Mirror Season 6?

The cast of the fifth season is rumoured to be coming back. So of the faces from the fifth season are:

Miley Cyrus.

Anthony Mackie.

Bryce Dallas.

Daniel Kaluuya.

Alex Lawther.

Jon Hamm.

Andrew Scott.

Black Mirror Season 6 Plot :

“Black Mirror is a flavour and a tone. We have some fairly flimsy, internal rules about what it is and is not right for a Black Mirror episode that we never really discuss out loud, but it does feel pretty flexible. “, said Brooker.

The Trailer of Black Mirror Season 6 :

Well, that is dull news for fans of this show but understandable too. Let’s just hope the show has picked up after a while because the show wasn’t completely cancelled on by Brooker forever and we know that the series has much of committed fanbase creators and the community can’t risk losing this opportunity.

What You Should Know as a fan?

No details concerning the narrative for a further instalment. But we can expect the series to follow its brand of storytelling and give us more of its dystopian brilliance. Until then, wait it out and we must have the patience to stay tuned with our latest news.