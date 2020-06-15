Black Mirror Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Information About The Series

- Advertisement -

The best series in which everyone loves Black Mirror will be back soon with its Season 6.

Are you guys ready for it? After watching and loving all the 5 Seasons of Black Mirror series, the fans are eagerly waiting for Season 6 to show up as soon as possible. So, to know about the arrival of Season 6, stick with this article throughout the end.

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Black Mirror is one of the best science fiction anthology television series, which was created by Charlie Brooker. This entertaining series is inspired by an old anthology series, the twilight zone.

Black Mirror has been the best since 2011 when Season 1 of this series came out. It has got so many awards, and also, there has been made the best movie out of this series. So, don’t forget to watch all the exciting previous seasons of Black Mirror.

Now, let’s talk about the most awaited Season 6.

BLACK MIRROR SEASON 6 – Release Date:

The fifth season was released in June 2019, and the release date for Season 6 has not been announced as the creator of this series is quite tangled up with his other projects. But, in May 2020, Charlie Brooker has questioned whether people are ready for season 6 of Black Mirror in an interview with radio times. So, we can hope for the next season very soon.

CAST:

The cast for season 6 is not disclosed yet, but it is expected that there will be the same cast from season 5. Some of the expected casts are Anthony Mackie, Bryce Dallas, Daniel Kaluuya, and Alex Rawther.

PLOT:

Exactly like the release date and cast, the plot is also not revealed to the public.

But if we wait a little more time, we will get to know about it. So, stay tuned.

TRAILER:

At this moment, the trailer of season 6 is not released. We can give it a guess by watching the previous seasons of this exciting series. Let’s all wait together eagerly for the best series’ comeback.