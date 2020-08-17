Home Netflix Black Mirror Season 6 : Release date, Cast, Plot and expectations from...
NetflixTV Show

Black Mirror Season 6 : Release date, Cast, Plot and expectations from Netflix this time !!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Black Mirror is an amazing science fiction anthology that showcases the unanticipated consequences of new technologies. This is an excellent work by Charlie Brooker. The first two seasons air on Channel 4, then Netflix purchased it. Black Mirror is one such show that depicts humanity’s relationship with the technologies.

Black Mirror Season 6 Release Date :

The release date of Black Mirror seasons is very sporadic. Since it started broadcasting on to screens. The fifth season recently premiers on 5 June while other seasons some in February, October, December. Hence we cannot predict the sixth season accurately. Meanwhile, Corona pandemic is also a reason that may cause delays.

Expectations from the plot of Black Mirror 6 :

Black Mirror showcases some miraculous technologies. Which includes Brain implants, Killer drones, people rating apps, etc. It is difficult to say what future shows will deliver, but the core will remain the same. Mackenzie Davis, who appears in season 3, expresses her interest in working in a future season. However, no one has any idea where the show will take the audience this time.

About Cast for Season 6 of Black Mirror :

This uncertainty makes us pretty curious about the cast of season 6. Since its heart is Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie and Bryce Dallas Howard will surely return.

 

