Black Mirror Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All That You Have To Know!!

I’m sure you’ve already heard this before, but if there’s any show that has taken the ideas and concepts of The Twilight Zone and thrust them into the 21st century, it’s Black Mirror. The (mostly) anthology series has found a home on Netflix since Season 3 and hopefully won’t be leaving the streaming service anytime soon.

But with that in mind, when are we going to get Black Mirror Season 6, and what are the episodes going to be about? Sure, Season 5 wasn’t even that long ago since it came out last June, but that season was only 3 episodes long, and Black Mirror fans are always hungry for more, even if it does mean that we’re going to be depressed almost immediately after watching each episode.

But here’s the thing. Series creator, Charlie Brooker, and producer, Annabel Jones, are very coy when it comes to the series. So much so that the average fan often has no idea what the future of Black Mirror holds.

When is Black Mirror Season 6 Coming?

As of right now, there is no release date for Season 6. And earlier in May 2020, in an interview with RadioTimes, when asked about another season, Charlie Brooker said he was “busy doing things” he wasn’t sure he could talk about, adding.

Assuming “any of those” is meant to refer to new episodes of Black Mirror, it sounds like he may not presently be working on the next season, or wasn’t as of early May. In the same article, he mentions how he can’t explain what he’s doing and not doing. So, at this point, the fate of Season 6 still hangs in the air, and it’s possible it’s not even being written right now.

But with Black Mirror being immensely popular on Netflix, we’d like to assume that Season 6 will happen eventually. So, with that in mind, when could Season 6 possibly come out? Well, Season 5 came out in June 2019, and “Bandersnatch” came out in December 2018. Season 4 came out in December 2017, but Season 3 came out in October 2016. So, given that timeline, we would normally expect a Black Mirror season around the fall or Christmas period.

Charlie Brooker Says He Wants to Go Back to His “Comic Skill Set”. What Does That Mean Exactly?

As mentioned earlier, Brooker might not be working on Season 6 at all right now. In the past, he’s written for British comedy shows like Brass Eye, The 11 O’ Clock Show, and the sitcom, Nathan Barley. Brooker has also been working on his “Weekly Wipe” segments for the past few years now. So when he talks about his “comic skill set,” does that mean he’s talking about something un-Black Mirror related?

Because he was reluctant to get into specifics, t’s impossible to say. But humor, albeit dark humor, has appeared on Black Mirror in the past. Episodes like “The Waldo Effect” and “USS Callister”, have proven that the show doesn’t necessarily have to be pitch black to be effective. If Brooker is working on Season 6 scripts for Black Mirror, then maybe the tone will just be a little bit lighter this time around.

Possible Number of Episodes in Season 6

Right now, there’s no way to know how many episodes will be in Season 6 since the episodes have varied from season to season. But the first season consisted only of three episodes, and they were good. “The National Anthem,” Fifteen Million Merits” and “The Entire History of You” are all considered classics.