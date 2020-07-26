Home Netflix Black Mirror Season 6: Release date, Cast And Plot a outstanding show...
Black Mirror Season 6: Release date, Cast And Plot a outstanding show one must watch!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay

Black Mirror is a fantastic science fiction anthology that showcases the unanticipated consequences of new technologies. This is an excellent work by Charlie Brooker. The first two seasons premiered on Channel 4 then Netflix purchase it. Black Mirror is one such show that depicts humanity’s relationship with technology.

Black Mirror Season 6 Release date:

The release date of Black Mirror seasons is very sporadic since its first podcast onto screens. The fifth season recently premiers on 5 June while another season in February, October, and December. Hence we cannot say accurately when the sixth chapter will arrive.

Black Mirror Season 6 Plot

Black Mirror showcases some miraculous technology, including brain implants, killer Bee drones, people rating apps. It is difficult to say what the future show will deliver, but the core of the series will be the same. Mackenzie Davis, who appeared in season three, express her interest in working in a future season. However, no-one has any idea where the show will take the audience this time.

Black Mirror Season 6 Cast

This uncertainty makes us pretty curious about the cast of season 6. Since its heart is Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie and Bryce Dallas Howard will surely return.

 

