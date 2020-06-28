Black Mirror Season 6: Plot, Cast, Release date on Netflix and all the latest information about the show

Black Mirror is a science fiction web series created by Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones. The story is fascinating because it focuses on the future consequences of science that we will face in the future. All the five seasons were a huge hit, especially Season 2, even though it was frightening to watch. Season 5 was released in June 2019, and it was highly praised for its brilliant storytelling.

The plot of Season 6:

Black Mirror is based on all the advancements of science that we will witness in the future. The show also showcases the dark side and reality of science, which affects individuals and society. “The theories are the fabric, but the story is always advised, hopefully, in an emotional, intimate way,” said Brooker. The show has not been renewed yet by Netflix lately.

Brooker also said, “I’ve been busy doing things. I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing. At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.” Regarding the episodes, Brooker also said, “We could do one-offs, we could do an ongoing story, we could do spin-offs.”

The cast of the show:

There is no confirmation about the cast of the show. We can expect Jon Hamm, Miley Cyrus, Andrew Scott, Daniel Kaluuya pre-Get Out, Alex Lawther to be in the show.

Release date and trailer:

Netflix has not yet renewed season 6. We cannot be sure about the release date of the show again. We can expect the show by mid-2021. There is no official trailer available for one for Season 6. Five seasons of this show are available on Netflix. We can expect the teaser of Season 6 once the official announcement is made.