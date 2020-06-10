Black Mirror Season 6 on the cards??

- Advertisement -

Are you waiting for a new season of Black Mirror? I surely am as it’s one of the best series I’ve ever watched.

I’m here today to provide you with the latest updates on the Black Mirror Season 6.

About the Series

The advance of technological innovations is something that is beyond imagination. If you want to understand the difference, imagine a person from the last century coming in and looking at our belongings, say the mobiles and laptops. He would be dumbstruck, for sure. Considering another case of us going into the next century, I’m sure things would be beyond our expectations.

A glimpse of these ideas can be seen in Robert Zemeckis’ Back to the Future trilogy.

These technological advancements set up in a wild state are the ones we experience in the British anthology series Black Mirror.

Dystopian storytelling is not something we usually encounter, and stories thus conveyed should be tempting enough to keep the audience engaged. Black Mirror has checked itself in all the columns. It’s been a mind-boggling experience for all the viewers.

Created by Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror has travelled up to 5 seasons. It is still making the audience wait for another one.

Black Mirror – The Future

The series changing its platform from the television to Netflix had a great deal to do with its entrepreneurship. The creative differences at one point saw the two people at the helm, Brooker and Jones, part ways.

Later, to the excitement of the Black Mirror fans, they set up a firm in April, which looked like going.

But when enquired on Black Mirror, there is nothing the fans can be happy of in his reply. This is what Brooker had for the audience,

“At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart. So I’m not working away on any of those Black Mirror episodes.”

With Brooker’s statement, it’s a definite NO to further seasons of the Black Mirror, but who knows if he wanted to think otherwise sometime later.