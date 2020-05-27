Home TV Show BLACK MIRROR SEASON 6: Cast, Release date, Trailer updates and everything that...
BLACK MIRROR SEASON 6: Cast, Release date, Trailer updates and everything that you need to know

By- Rida Samreen
ABOUT THE SERIES:

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is among the science fiction anthology series. Charlie Brooker wrote the show and directed by David Slade. This was published for more than five seasons incomplete, and these five seasons for the series all are mostly featured along with the testimonials that were favourably obtained on Netflix.

CAST:

The main cast includes:

  • Charlie Brooker.
  • Konnie Huq.
  • Jesse Armstrong.
  • Rashida Jones.
  • Michael Schur.
  • William Bridges.
  • Miley Cyrus.

STORY PLOT:

Black Mirror is a British science-fiction anthology television series created by Charlie Brooker. He and Annabel Jones are the program’s main showrunners. It examines modern society, particularly about the unanticipated consequences of new technologies. Episodes are standalone, usually set shortly, often with a dark and satirical tone, although some are more experimental and lighter.

RELEASE DATE:

Netflix has not announced the launch date this year so far. Series production is underway, which has caused the potential for delaying the launch of the year. It could be required to wait for additional episodes of Dark Mirror till the end of 2020.

TRAILER:

No trailers are published till now regarding the sixth instalment. The hints for the launch date demonstrate that the show will arrive in 2020. Therefore the container can be seen by us in 2020’s spring or summer.

