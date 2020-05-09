Black Mirror Creator Not Working On Season 6

- Advertisement -

Charlie Brooker has said that he doesn’t know whether crowds could “stomach” another season of Black Mirror right now.

In another meeting with Radio Times, Brooker proposed that the open mindset sometimes falls short for another season of his tragic collection arrangement.

When gotten some information about another season, Brooker stated: “I’ve been caught up with, getting things done. I don’t have a clue what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing.

“Right now, I don’t have the foggiest idea what stomach there would be for anecdotes about social orders self-destructing, so I’m not working ceaselessly on one of those. I’m kind of quick to return to my comic range of abilities, so I’ve been composing contents planned for making myself giggle.”

The last season of Black Mirror was discharged on Netflix in June 2019 and comprised of only three episodes featuring Anthony Mackie, Andrew Scott, Topher Grace, and Miley Cyrus, among others.

Season five followed the arrival of Bandersnatch – an intuitive Black Mirror film featuring Fionn Whitehead and Will Poulter and the first Netflix discharge utilizing the “pick your own experience” design.

Brooker had been the main impetus behind "Black Mirror" since its beginning on Channel 4 in December 2011. The maker at present fills in as showrunner alongside Annabel Jones. Brooker hasn't said much regarding the eventual fate of "Black Mirror" after Season 5 other than revealing to Digital Spy the previous summer that the arrangement's future was "really adaptable." The maker stated, "I don't believe there's anything to stop us. We could do unique cases; we could do a progressing story; we could do side projects."

