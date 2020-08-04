Black Lighting Season 4:Release date ,cast,plot and when this superhero show will return !!

- Advertisement -

Black Lightning is a superhero action thriller television series . The series is a adoption from DC comics characters base on same name. As of now , there are three seasons of Black Lightning . CW is the broadcasting platform. The first season of Black Lightning has 13 episodes and debut on 16 January 2018 . While season 2 and season 3 have 16 episodes each. Last season i.e third season air from 7 October 2019 to 9 march 2020. With a length of episodes 38-45 mins. Show has positive reviews from critics as well as audience so everyone is expecting a season 4.

Black Lightning Season 4 Release date :

CW renew the series even before season 3 concludes . The announcement regarding fourth season , it may primier somewhere around January 2021. Meanwhile pandemic conditions and global lockdown may also effect the processes .

Plot for Black Lightning Season 4 :

Manufacturers till now has plot in wrapps . Many rumours and theories are in the air about Black Lightning Season 4. But the thing that is clear is season 4 will start from where season 3 end. The last episode of season 3 assures that the city of Freeland will never be the same as it was. Lots of new beginnings may witness season 4.No official trailer is available yet.

Cast that may return for Season 4 :

Expect Damon Gupton , rest of the cast of Black Lightning from first three seasons will return. Cress William , China Anne McClain , Nafessa Williams , Christine Adams , James Remav , Marvin Jones III and many others.