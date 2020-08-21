Home TV Show BLACK LIGHTING SEASON 4: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, Twist, And Everything...
BLACK LIGHTING SEASON 4: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, Twist, And Everything You Need to Know !!!

By- Tejeshwani Singh
It is American super hero web series by salm akil on 16th January 2018.

BLACK LIGHTING SEASON 4 RELEASE DATE

It arrives on CW on January 16, 2018 and television and first season of 13 episodes until april 17 and second premiered on CW on octo\

2018 and it announced the would move airing on Mondays for second half after arriving tuesdays its debuts and third was premiered on October 7th and 16th and final series of third season on 9th march 2020 and due to current ongoing pandemic situation corona virus there may be delay in release date and there is no official confirmation about release date or trailer.

Second season was released on Netflix early two weeks before finale season its entirely in United states in 2020 and season finale on airs on CW and third season will added internationally to Netflix later. CW renewed the series on 4th may in January 2021 somewhere.

BLACK LIGHTING SEASON 4 CAST

  • Cress Williams as Jefferson piece/ black lightning.
  • China anne McClan as Jennifer pierce/lightning.
  • Nafessa Williams as anissa pierce/thunder/blackbird.
  • Chiristine adams as lynn stewart .
  • Marvin krondon jones as tobias whale.
  • Damon gupton as bill Henderson.
  • James remar as peter gambi.
  • Jordan calloway as khalil payne/painkiller.
BLACK LIGHTING SEASON 4 PLOT

Makers has not confirmed anything about season 4 and many series are going on plot of season 4 and we know that will be continous of left where was in season 3 and assures that city will never be same as it was and lots of beginnings can be seen in season 4. They have gained positive reviews from all the critics and series is known highly for action and powerful cast with super heroes and super cast performances and length of each episode in the series may have 38 to 43 minutes.

Tejeshwani Singh

Teen Moms Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates!!
