Biohackers Season 2 release date, cast, synopsis and more updates

- Advertisement -

Biohackers Season 2: Netflix has given Biohackers Season 2 the green light. It does not have a release date, although we know it will probably not be arriving in 2020.

Nevertheless, we’ve compiled everything we know so far about the upcoming season, such as when it will likely be released and what could happen in the sophomore season.

Biohackers is Netflix’s latest German original, following in the footsteps of shows like Dark and Unorthodox. It is a thriller after a young girl who enrols in a prestigious university with a secret plan that requires the school’s top biology professor.

The first season created a positive response. According to an exclusive from Deadline, Manager of German Original Series at the streaming service, Rachel Eggebeen, said she was”thrilled” they would be getting another time and returning to work together with showrunner Christian Ditter and the cast.

When will Biohackers Season 2 debut on Netflix?

Since the first season was just released earlier this month, I am assuming we won’t see the next season until late 2021 in the earliest. Deadline reported that filming for the new season would start within the upcoming few months in Freiburg and Munich. But given the continuing pandemic, there is always the possibility that manufacturing problems and delays could occur.

Who will star in Biohackers Season 2?

Thus far, the only confirmed cast members are Luna Wedler and Jessica Schwarz, who played Mia Ackerland/Emma Engels and the insidious Doctor Tanja Lorenz. Nevertheless, I would be stunned if we did not see Emma’s adorable roommates return in some capacity as well. It’s a little harder to tell if Jasper or even Niklas will reunite. The last we saw of Jasper, that he was on the run due to Lorenz’s betrayal.

What else do we know about Biohackers Season 2 so far?

The last moments of the finale ended with the kidnapping of Lorenz and Emma from Andreas Winter, the man who we believed was Emma’s ally. Season 2 is going to follow that thread as we learn why the two girls were shot and detect Andreas’s actual intentions.

Ditter also teased a number of the thematic content for Biohackers Season two while chatting with Deadline.

It sounds like the second season will examine our character’s morality even more than the first season.