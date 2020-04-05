Home Education Bihar board result 2020: Coronavirus not affect Bihar Board matriculation result, the...
Education

Bihar board result 2020: Coronavirus not affect Bihar Board matriculation result, the results will be announced on time

By- Raman Kumar
Coronavirus will not have any effect on the results of Bihar Board Matriculation and Inter. The Bihar board has said that the results will come out in time. Additional Chief Secretary of Bihar Education Department Mahajan said that the matriculation and inter results will be released on time, adequate arrangements for the safety of teachers to prevent infection of coronavirus at the assessment centers. Additional Chief Secretary said, the Education Department will consider promoting the students in the next class without evaluation, the academic session will not be delayed for the corona.

Let us tell you that Bihar Board Inter assessment is in the final stage. Evaluation at centers in Patna district is almost over. Now the answer book is being asked from other districts and investigation is being done at the evaluation centers in Patna district. Let us tell you that the examination of Bihar Board Intermediate and Annual Secondary Examination, 2020 will be released in the month of March-April.

Bihar board result 2020

Anand Kishore had said that the results of the interim and annual secondary examination will be released by the committee on time. However, the evaluation of Inter’s copies has already started. It is reported that less than 50 percent of the teachers at most centers have contributed to the assessment.

