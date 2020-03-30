Home News Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020: BSEB Class 10 results Check Here
Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020: BSEB Class 10 results Check Here

By- Raman Kumar
Bihar Board Result 2020 | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) won’t be announced now (Sunday, 29 March) on the official site biharboardoline.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Board Class 10 result was anticipated on Saturday, but officials stated that supported that Class 10 outcomes won’t be announced on 28 March.

According to the press, the outcomes are very likely to be declared in the next week of April. BSEB has refrained from offering time and the date for the announcement of Class 10 outcomes.

Since the government has stopped There’s also the chance of a delay in outcomes. The grading of copies for board tests may likely have been struck.

Representational picture. Wikimedia Commons

Candidates may check their BSEB 10th effects on the official site of Bihar Board in biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in once it’s been officially announced. The Class 10 Board evaluation for pupils was held involving 24 February 2020, 2020, and 17 February.

This is how you can check your outcome:

Step 1: See the official site of Bihar Board in biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Just click the results’ tab available on the home page

Step 3: Select Class X Matriculation outcomes

Step 4: Select your flow and click ‘Result’

Step 5: On the webpage, log-in together with your credentials

Step 6: Fill out the captcha text

Step 7: Your BSEB Class 10 Result will look online

Measure 8: Download the results and Have a printout

Measure 9: as an Alternative, You can key from the widget in your particulars to see your outcome

Raman Kumar
