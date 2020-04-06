Home Education Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Expected To Release In April, Check Releated...
Education

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Expected To Release In April, Check Releated Topic Full Detail here

By- Raman Kumar
- Advertisement -

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Bihar Board course 10th 2020 Result

Latest Information

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Bihar Board class 10th 2020 lead to April this year. The candidates, who seemed for the class 10th examination, need to stop by the official BSEB site at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to look at their results. The candidates may also check their results at bsebinteredu.gov.in.

The course Bihar Board examinations were conducted on February 24, 2020, from February 17, 2020. The examination was conducted in 2 shifts. The first shift was from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm while the next change was from 1.45 pm to 4.30 pm.

How can I check my Bihar Board class 10 th exam results?

Step 1): Visit the official site of BSEB in biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. It is also possible to assess their outcomes at bsebinteredu.gov.in

Step 2): Click on Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 link offered at the home page of the Site

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

Step 3): Enter the enrollment number and click submit

Step 4): Your response will appear on the official website of this BSEB

Step 5): Download the result and take a printout for Additional reference

Also Read:  JAC 8th Result 2020: To be declared on jac.jharkhand.gov.in, We Give Check Latest Information About It

Last year, the BSEB had released the course 10th Board examination results on March 30, 2019, but on account of the 21-day nation-wide lockdown, the outcomes will probably get delayed as the answer sheet test of this BSEB 10th students are suspended temporarily.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on March 24, 2020, published class 12th. As many as 12 lakh students had appeared for the exam and 80.44 percent of students could pass the examination. The BSEB has released the Bihar Board board exams and the BSEB board exams’ response keys.

Also Read:  Bihar board result 2020: Coronavirus not affect Bihar Board matriculation result, the results will be announced on time
- Advertisement -
Raman Kumar
Raman is associated with Moscoop for a long time as an International Author now he is Owner and has a keen interest in sharing news and leaks related to smartphones and gadgets. You can reach him at [email protected]

Must Read

The OA Season 3: Release date, Cast, Plot and Refresh Your Entertainment Style

TV Show Raman Kumar -
There's been much speculation concerning this part's premier together with the previous two seasons of' The OA' having success and heading strike. The manufacturers...
Read more

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Release date, Cast, Plot and Refresh Your Entertainment Style

TV Show Raman Kumar -
KEY POINTS
Also Read:  Bihar board result 2020: Coronavirus not affect Bihar Board matriculation result, the results will be announced on time
Uhtred will fight personal battles in"The Last Kingdom" Season 4 A behind-the-scenes Film tease Important Conflict scenes Cnut will Soon Be back...
Read more

High Fidelity: Release date, Cast, Plot and Refresh Your Entertainment Style

TV Show Raman Kumar -
High Fidelity turned 20 that March, and it will be a sentence I take absolutely no pleasure in writing. I was 17 when I...
Read more

Disney’s Action Movie ‘Mulan’ Gets New Release Date Due To COVID-19

Movies Manish yadav -
Disney's Mulan includes a brand new summer premiere date. The pandemic walloped the entertainment business throughout the past couple of weeks. Even Disney has...
Read more

Lincoln Rhyme: Release date, Cast, Plot and Refresh Your Entertainment Style

TV Show Raman Kumar -
If you've got friends from the side when you're master Detective Lincoln Rhyme, life is better. At the season finale, his staff and Lincoln...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.