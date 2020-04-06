Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Expected To Release In April, Check Releated Topic Full Detail here

- Advertisement -

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Bihar Board course 10th 2020 Result

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Bihar Board class 10th 2020 lead to April this year. The candidates, who seemed for the class 10th examination, need to stop by the official BSEB site at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to look at their results. The candidates may also check their results at bsebinteredu.gov.in.

The course Bihar Board examinations were conducted on February 24, 2020, from February 17, 2020. The examination was conducted in 2 shifts. The first shift was from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm while the next change was from 1.45 pm to 4.30 pm.

How can I check my Bihar Board class 10 th exam results?

Step 1): Visit the official site of BSEB in biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. It is also possible to assess their outcomes at bsebinteredu.gov.in

Step 2): Click on Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 link offered at the home page of the Site

Step 3): Enter the enrollment number and click submit

Step 4): Your response will appear on the official website of this BSEB

Step 5): Download the result and take a printout for Additional reference

Last year, the BSEB had released the course 10th Board examination results on March 30, 2019, but on account of the 21-day nation-wide lockdown, the outcomes will probably get delayed as the answer sheet test of this BSEB 10th students are suspended temporarily.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on March 24, 2020, published class 12th. As many as 12 lakh students had appeared for the exam and 80.44 percent of students could pass the examination. The BSEB has released the Bihar Board board exams and the BSEB board exams’ response keys.