Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB to Announce Matric Results This Week

The Bihar Board 10th result 2020 is very likely to be released shortly on the official site of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in biharboardonline.in.

The Bihar Board 10th evaluation was conducted in 2 changes – the very first change from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the next change from 1.45 pm to 4.30 pm. For inter pupils, Bihar Board announced its Class 12 outcomes on March 23.