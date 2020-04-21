Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Student Can Check The 10th Result online At Home

- Advertisement -

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Date, BSEB 10th Matric Result 2020 Date, Sarkari India Result 2020 LIVE Updates: According to a tweet made by the board, it has been decided that the evaluation process of Bihar Board Class 10th examinations May 3, 2020, The lockdown will resume as soon as it is removed.

Students who have given the 10th exam under Bihar Board are now waiting for their results. To download Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020, first one has to go to the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The date and time of the release of the result will be given on the official website. Actually, Bihar Board has already released the 12th result, now only the board’s full focus is on releasing the result of the 10th.

According to a tweet by the board, it has been decided that the evaluation process of Bihar Board’s Class 10th exams will resume after the lockdown is removed after May 3, 2020. Bihar Board of Secondary Education has decided to postpone the Bihar Board evaluation process for class 10 answer sheets. The evaluation of the 10th copies was going on but it was postponed to 21 March due to the risk of coronavirus infection in the country.