Home Education Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Student Can Check The 10th Result online...
Education

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Student Can Check The 10th Result online At Home

By- Raman Kumar
- Advertisement -

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Date, BSEB 10th Matric Result 2020 Date, Sarkari India Result 2020 LIVE Updates: According to a tweet made by the board, it has been decided that the evaluation process of Bihar Board Class 10th examinations May 3, 2020, The lockdown will resume as soon as it is removed.

Students who have given the 10th exam under Bihar Board are now waiting for their results. To download Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020, first one has to go to the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The date and time of the release of the result will be given on the official website. Actually, Bihar Board has already released the 12th result, now only the board’s full focus is on releasing the result of the 10th.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

According to a tweet by the board, it has been decided that the evaluation process of Bihar Board’s Class 10th exams will resume after the lockdown is removed after May 3, 2020. Bihar Board of Secondary Education has decided to postpone the Bihar Board evaluation process for class 10 answer sheets. The evaluation of the 10th copies was going on but it was postponed to 21 March due to the risk of coronavirus infection in the country.

Also Read:  UP Board Result 2020: UP board schedule Results may come in June

 

Also Read:  Bihar board result 2020: Coronavirus not affect Bihar Board matriculation result, the results will be announced on time
- Advertisement -
Raman Kumar
Raman is associated with Moscoop for a long time as an International Author now he is Owner and has a keen interest in sharing news and leaks related to smartphones and gadgets. You can reach him at [email protected]

Must Read

Agents Of Shield Season 7: Release Date, Cast Info And Other Details

TV Show Manish yadav -
Time considered partners is matching to assist the Marvel's Agents of SHIELD. Nonetheless, there is a contort currently expecting, and it'll take your breath...
Read more

How To Do Facebook Darkmode On Desktop Or Android?

Technology Manish yadav -
The much-awaited Facebook Darkmode can be obtained for the two Android and Desktop users. If you would like to see your FB accounts to...
Read more

Samsung Is Focusing On Cheaper 5G Phones

Technology Manish yadav -
To recover due to pandemic, Samsung will concentrate on releasing 5G smartphones that is affordable throughout the year. Globally, smartphone earnings have dropped from 13.3percent...
Read more

Google Pixel Buds 2 Launch Date, Features And More

Technology Manish yadav -
The launch dates for Google Pixel Buds two could be just around the corner, and techy-fans are excited about the same. The Bluetooth earbuds...
Read more

Kim Jong Un: Tyrant Kim Jong Un’s condition critical, speculation of brain dead

News Rahul Kumar -
The US official has claimed that North Korean freak dictator Kim Jong-un's condition remains critical after surgery. Kim did not recently attend the celebration...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.