Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Delay Due To Spread Of COVID-19 Outbreak

By- Raman Kumar
Bihar board 10th Result 2020: BSEB 10th result announcement delay is happening due to the lockdown extension announced by the authorities to arrest the spread of coronavirus from the country.

BSEB 10th result 2020: Based on reports, the BSEB 10th result announcement is going to be delayed further. This is happening. Owing to the extension triggered by the rising variety of “COVID-19 cases” in the nation, the Board is expected to begin the evaluation of answer books after May 3, 2020. The Board had earlier released the “BSEB result” for Intermediate or Class 12 examination before the announcement of lockdown which in its impact made the “Bihar Board” become the first Board in the country to announce a result.

“Bihar Board had postponed the test process of the answer sheets if the lockdown was announced in the first place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

Sources close to Bihar Board matric papers’ evaluation has not been over yet. The analysis had begun according to schedule. As of March 28, it had been put on hold and will begin after the national lockdown because of “COVID-19 outbreak” is called off.

“According to officials, of releasing the Bihar results that are 10th shortly, the chances are unlikely because of the situation in the nation such as from the state of Bihar because of coronavirus.”

Meanwhile, in the intermediate exam, 80.44% of students have passed. A total of 34 students have been placed in all the three “streams-Arts, Science and Commerce” in the top 5 areas.

The BSEB 10th results are expected to be published on the official portal of the Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

According to an earlier report, the BSEB Inter results were prepared as the evaluation was finished. The Board concluded the examination for “Class 12 students” on February 13 and for Class 10 students on February 24.

