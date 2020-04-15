Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Matric Results Not Declare before May, check biharboardonline.in

- Advertisement -

Bihar Board Matric Result is Supposed to be further Postponed Because of Lockdown Enforced and now extended Throughout the Country – Nominees can Assess the results on the Sites mentioned under

Bihar Board Matric Tests were conducted in February and the candidates are currently waiting to be published. The candidates can assess the official site biharboardonline.gov.in for those Result. The results are postponed.

The students are speculating that because the lockdown was extended till May 3, 2020, the Result could be postponed. According to the sources, the result wouldn’t be accessible until mid-May. The Bihar Board advised that copies of the test because of the lockdown have been postponed which had direct to the delay result announcement. It could be noted that the Board has not supplied any official confirmation following the lockdown was extended.

The candidates may expect the notification from the Board concerning the launch of result shortly on the site.

” he advised that no decision was created by the Board After the chairman of the Bihar Board Anand Kishore was asked if the teachers could be permitted to assess the answer duplicates or not.

The consequence of this Bihar Board standard premiered on March 25, 2020. The 10th standard’s result was anticipated to be published then. However, as informed that the test hasn’t yet been completed, the results are stopped. The result will be accessible on biharboardonline.in, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and bsebinter.edu or indiaresults.com once offered.