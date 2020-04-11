Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Will Be Declared After The Completion Of The Lockdown Period Ends

- Advertisement -

Students who have emerged from the “Bihar Board course 10th examination” is going to need to await their results since the “central government” has enforced the lockdown until April 14 to stop the additional spread of coronavirus disease. The evaluation procedure for this “BSEB Class 10″ response sheets will restart after the conclusion of this lockdown period.

“Bihar Board Class 10 examination results” will be announced after the “lockdown” enforced in the national outbreak because of Coronavirus finishes. “Class 10 answer sheets” test process is halted and it will restart after the lockdown finishes.

“Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)” spokesperson Rajeev Dwivedi stated: “it isn’t feasible to allow the evaluators to assess the answer sheets out of their residence”. Therefore it may be stated that Bihar board Course 10 results announcement won’t occur unless the lockdown finishes.

“The board deputed to confirm their student’s” response sheets and also has put a total of 100 evaluation centres.

BSEB had declared the “Bihar Board Class result” will be announced by the end of March or in April’s very first week. Together with the situation of the pandemic, the board needed to postpone the announcement of outcomes.

BSEB had announced the course 12 evaluation results on March 24. A total of 80.4% of pupils passed the Class 12 exams.

How to check Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2020 after it is declared:

1) Go to the web site of Bihar board in biharboardonline.com

2) Click the link which reads”Bihar Board course 10th Result”

3) Key on roster code and your roster number

4) Your outcome will be displayed on the display

5) Download and choose out its print