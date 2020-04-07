Home Education Bihar 10th Result 2020: The Bihar Board is likely to announce Result...
Education

Bihar 10th Result 2020: The Bihar Board is likely to announce Result in April as per the most recent upgrades

By- Raman Kumar
Bihar 10th Result 2020: The Bihar Board Will Be Very Likely to announce 10th Result 2020 at April as per the latest updates, Placing an end to along wait for Their Pupils Anticipating their BSEB Matric Result 2020

The Bihar School Examinations Board has finished the Bihar Board Class 10 exam 2020 test work, a report by Jagran Josh said quoting sources.

The Board has refrained from providing date and time for the announcement of the Bihar Board result 2020, the report said adding that the test process for the Bihar Board class 10 examinations neared conclusion, the report said.

The results are likely to be declared by the second week of April 2020.

According to the report, the evaluation work for 10th Course Answer Sheets has been stopped due to the Coronavirus pandemic after a nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his televised speech to the nation.

The practice is likely to resume when the lockdown period is over paving way for the announcement of the Bihar 10th Class Result 2020.

Also Read:  Bihar Board Inter Result 2020 Live Updates: Board 12th result released, 80.44% Pass

The BSEB 10th Result 2020 could be assessed by visiting official site biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar 10th Result 2020

” the report said from where pupils will be accessing their result scorecard once published, a link Result 2020 will also be made available below.

The 10th/Matric Board examinations were held in February.

Also Read:  UP Board 10th Result 2020: Expected To Release in April, "Result details here"

Step-by-step guide to check results

— See official site biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

— Click Link for BSEB 10th/Matric Result 2020

— Enter roster code and your roster number specified on the page

After checking and checking the data the Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 will likely be shown on the monitor. The scorecard can be downloaded by you.

Raman Kumar
