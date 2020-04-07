Bihar 10th Result 2020: The Bihar Board is likely to announce Result in April as per the most recent upgrades

- Advertisement -

Bihar 10th Result 2020: The Bihar Board is likely to announce Result 2020 in April as per the most recent upgrades, placing the end of the students expecting their BSEB Matric Result 2020 to along wait.

The Bihar School Examinations Board has finished the Bihar Board Class 10 exam 2020 test work, a report by Jagran Josh said quoting sources.

The Board has refrained from providing date and time for the announcement of the Bihar Board result 2020, the report said adding that the test process for the Bihar Board class 10 examinations neared conclusion, the report said.

The results are likely to be declared by the second week of April 2020.

According to the report, the evaluation work for 10th Course Answer Sheets has been stopped due to the Coronavirus pandemic after a nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his televised speech to the nation.

The practice is likely to resume when the lockdown period is over paving way for the announcement of the Bihar 10th Class Result 2020.

The BSEB 10th Result 2020 could be assessed by visiting official site biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

” the report said from where pupils will be accessing their result scorecard once published, a link Result 2020 will also be made available below.

The 10th/Matric Board examinations were held in February.

Step-by-step guide to check results

— See official site biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

— Click Link for BSEB 10th/Matric Result 2020

— Enter roster code and your roster number specified on the page

After checking and checking the data the Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 will likely be shown on the monitor. The scorecard can be downloaded by you.