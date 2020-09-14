Betty Season 2 HBO release date, cast and spoilers

- Advertisement -

Betty’s adolescent skater humor series is based on Crystal Moselle’s Sundance film Skate Kitchen and concentrates on a set of diverse young girls skating on the New York City streets as they try to set themselves at the mostly male skateboarding scene.

Viewers enjoyed the first season of this popular comedy series on HBO, with only six episodes published, and are now hungry for more girls’ experiences.

It appealed to younger and older viewers based on the humor, but also its empowering character.

Here’s what we know so far about the arrival of a second season of the series.

This article provides everything that’s known about Betty Season 2 and all associated news.

Therefore, this article will be upgraded over time with information, rumors, and evaluation. Meanwhile, let us dig into what’s known so far.

Is there likely to be a Season 2 of Betty?

The fantastic news is that yes, there’ll be many more episodes of the teen skateboarding comedy, Betty, on the manner. Back in mid-June, Variety reported that HBO formally revived the series for a second season.

Amy Gravitt, executive president of HBO Programming, released a statement to declare the renewal.

“It’s been a joy to ride through the streets of NYC with the inspiring women of’Betty,’ and we’re grateful to them and to Crystal for sharing their stories and friendships together with us,” Gravitt said in part of her statement, per Variety. “We can’t wait to watch where our cherished Bettys go next.”

Betty holds a 96 percent score on the Tomatometer at Rotten Tomatoes, dependent on 27 critics’ reviews on the aggregate inspection website. In Metacritic, it’s a 77 based on just 12 critic reviews.

The Rotten Tomatoes critics’ consensus to the show reads, “Earnest, daring, and effortlessly cool, Betty catches the soul of skating and friendship with style.”

Betty Season 2 Release date:

Season 1 formally premiered on HBO on May 1, 2020. A brand new episode came out every week, together with the finale arriving on June 5, 2020.

It’s possible Season 2 could come out around the same time in 2021. There’s been no official launch date declared, but that appears to give lots of time to generate the next episodes and bring them.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has caused many manufacturing plans to alter to change how things go for Betty on HBO.

When more information arrives, we’ll provide any updates.

Betty Season 2 spoilers

As mentioned, Betty is based upon the critically-acclaimed 2018 Sundance movie Skate Kitchen from Crystal Moselle, who currently directs and executive creates the HBO series composed of half-hour episodes.

The series stars the same core group of females from the Sundance Film, who are also real-life skateboarders. Audiences see them skating across the NYC arenas and attempting to become part of the predominantly male skateboarding world.

“Betty” is a mocking nickname used by man skateboarders towards females trying to encroach on their turf.

With six episodes on HBO supplying more combined time than a feature film, audiences got more depth about the key characters’ lives and stories. That should last for a second season, with some plot ideas drawn out of the women’s real lives.

“The tales are definitely motivated by their scenarios but also inspired by situations that the writers have gone ,” Crystal Moselle told MTV news.

As far as one possibility, there has been a sign of something that will pop up again in Season 2.

One of the episodes in Season 1 involved cultural appropriation at a photo shoot. In an interview, Moselle said that the desire to explore this particular story even more in the next season.

“The photoshoot story actually happened to one of our women Ajani [Russell, who plays Indigo] in real life,” Moselle stated, per a UK Express report.

“And I think that it’s something which they cope with a lot, especially in fashion.

“And I think that, if we get to season two which is definitely something that we will be exploring more.”

Thus far, we have yet to see a trailer for Season 2, but this could give some hints in other upcoming storylines the show will explore.

Until the next episodes arrive, audiences can re-watch them via the streaming HBO Max or HBO Now platforms, or take a look at the Skate Kitchen film that the series is based on.