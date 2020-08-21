Bea stars season 2; interesting acts; cast and characters; release date and latest updates

- Advertisement -

The series was first released in the year of 2016 and it had won many of the television awards.

The series “bea stars” is one of the best-animated series and it was also one of the popular manga series. The entire series is based on the gene of dark fantasy and the series was produced by Shunsuke Hosoi, Hyuntai Kim, kiyotaka waki, yoshinori takeeda. I am sure the same production team will return next season. The previous season was loved by so many anime lovers and so people are excited to watch the next season. let us wait for new openings.

Bea stars season 2; interesting facts

There were 12 episodes in the first season and it was really marvelous to watch the last season. some of the interesting episodes namely, “the moon and the beast”, “ the academy’s top dogs”, “a wolf is born”, “give it your”, “two sides of the story”, “blurred vision, dream or reality”, “below the fur coat”, “caught like floss in a canine’s teeth’, “into the lion’s den”, “a wolf in sheep clothing”, “to the neon district”, “ In the storm’s wake”, etc..

I am sure the next season will give more new episodes to make the entire series in a successful manner.

Bea stars season 2; cast and characters

There were so many voice characters in the previous season and I am sure they will come back in the next season. some of the voice characters namely, “legoshi as chikahiro kobayashi”, “haru as sayaka senbongi”, “Louis as yuki ono”, “Juno as Atsumi tanezaki”, “gohin as akio otsuka”.

I hope the above characters will return for next season as they are the backbone for the entire anime series. let us wait for some new voice characters for this series.

Bea stars season 2; Release date

The entire anime production team was heavily working to make the film in a successful manner. The release date was delayed due to the pandemic effect of COVID-19. Stay calm, let us wait for some time and keep on watch our daily news.