BARKSKINS SEASON 2: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Story plot expected and for all latest news and updates click here!

Barkskins is an enthralling historical drama from Nat Geo. The show revolves around the historical relevance to the settlements of British and French empires in the region of New France. The first season of Barkskins is scripted with interesting information that is tied down beautifully to form a larger plot.

RELEASE DATE:

Barkskins Season 2 is scheduled to release on National Geographic in June 2021. Barkskins Season 1 has opened to a good start which means that the possibility of extending the show into a Season 2 gets stronger.

TRAILER:

The trailer of season 2 has been released. Click on the link below to watch it.

CAST:

The lead roles include those of Rene Sel played by Christian Cooke and Charles Duquet played by James Bloor. Apart from them, the supporting cast of Barkskins Season 2 will include:

Aneurin Barnard as Hamish Games

David Thewlis as Claude Trepagny

David Wilmot as Constable Bouchard

Marcia Gay Harden as Mathilde Geffard

Tallulah Haddon as Melissande

Thomas M. Wright as Elisha Cooke

Zahn McClarnon as Yvon, Matthew Lillard as Gus Lafarge

Kaniehtiio Horn as Mari

Lily Sullivan as Delphine

STORY PLOT:

Barkskins Season 1 leaves several unanswered about the death of Trepagny, Hamish, and the attack on Ratahsenthos. Hamish is gravely hurt but will he survive is a million-dollar question. Melissande manages to flee herself while Charles is safe. What awaits the fans of Barkskins, is a blend of all the open plotlines to give yet another gripping narrative in Barkskins Season 2.