Home TV Show Bard of Blood Season 2: Release date,plot,cast what will be the future...
FeaturedTV Show

Bard of Blood Season 2: Release date,plot,cast what will be the future of the show

By- Yogesh Upadhyay

 

Bard of Blood is the only one show that made its mark among the audience. Based on a Bilal Siddiqui book of the same name and written by Mayank Tewari. It is a spy-mystery-thriller action show led by Ribhu Dasgupta. Produced under Red Chillies Entertainment. The first season was dropped on 27 September 2019 on Netflix.

Bard of Blood Season 2 :

Netflix has not given any confirmation about the release of Bard of Blood Season two. If the show is on schedule, it may return till September 2020. But conditions are not looking favorable due to the COVOID19 epidemic. Chances of its return in 2020 are very less. But the thing is sure that it will have a season two as the ending of season one was left in a cliffhanger.

Bard of Blood Season 2 plot/Storyline:

Fans loved and appreciated the story of this Netflix web television series. In season one, it follows a tale of four Indian Intelligence officials. Who works for Indian Intelligence Wing(IIW). The story starts with the death of a buddy agent of Kabir Anand. Earlier they get negotiated being important relay statistics to India. Till the end, they approx executed and get captured. The suspense is that in the finale, the death buddy of Kabir shots him, and the season ends. So the ending is just full of suspense. Many mysteries are still unsolved and unanswered. Season two is the only way to get through them.

Bard of Blood Season 2 Cast/artists:

Season two will be the sequel to the previous season, so the main cast of season one will return. Some new faces will also be there. But there is no official announcement regarding this. So main cast will include Emraan Hashmi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sobota Dulipala, Danish Husain, Ajay Mahendra, Ashish Nyhawan, Shaman Ahmed, Rajat Kapur, Kirti Kulhari, Abhishek Khan, Shishir Sharma, Anant Bimrot, Sohum Shah, Shruti Marathe.

 

Also Read:  Aladdin Trilogy? Disney Reportedly Drafting Plans For A Triangle! Let's Go For New Updates
Also Read:  Taboo Season 2: Release Date And Emotional Story Related Here
Yogesh Upadhyay

Must Read

Rick and Morty Season 4: Release date, expected plot and about this cartoon show!

Business Yogesh Upadhyay -
The hit adult swim series, Rick and Morty is a cartoon show. This show describes the adventures of mad scientist Rick and his grandson...
Read more

I am not okay with this season 2; introduction; release date; interesting facts and plot lines; trailer;

TV Show A.JOVITTA -
  The series I am not okay with this is one of the fantastic series, and I had never seen such a full wonder series....
Read more

Gacha club; interesting facts; plot lines; release date; trailer; cast and characters

Gaming A.JOVITTA -
This game is one of the action game and was developed by lunime. The game Gacha club is also known as GC. There were...
Read more

Four More Shots Please Season 3; Release date,Cast And Expected Plot

TV Show Yogesh Upadhyay -
Four More Shots Please is the most-watched Amazon Prime web Indian web series. Recently its second season was dropped on April 17, 2020. Season...
Read more

Bard of Blood Season 2: Release date,plot,cast what will be the future of the show

TV Show Yogesh Upadhyay -
  Bard of Blood is the only one show that made its mark among the audience. Based on a Bilal Siddiqui book of the same...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.