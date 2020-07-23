Bard of Blood Season 2: Release date,plot,cast what will be the future of the show

Bard of Blood is the only one show that made its mark among the audience. Based on a Bilal Siddiqui book of the same name and written by Mayank Tewari. It is a spy-mystery-thriller action show led by Ribhu Dasgupta. Produced under Red Chillies Entertainment. The first season was dropped on 27 September 2019 on Netflix.

Bard of Blood Season 2 :

Netflix has not given any confirmation about the release of Bard of Blood Season two. If the show is on schedule, it may return till September 2020. But conditions are not looking favorable due to the COVOID19 epidemic. Chances of its return in 2020 are very less. But the thing is sure that it will have a season two as the ending of season one was left in a cliffhanger.

Bard of Blood Season 2 plot/Storyline:

Fans loved and appreciated the story of this Netflix web television series. In season one, it follows a tale of four Indian Intelligence officials. Who works for Indian Intelligence Wing(IIW). The story starts with the death of a buddy agent of Kabir Anand. Earlier they get negotiated being important relay statistics to India. Till the end, they approx executed and get captured. The suspense is that in the finale, the death buddy of Kabir shots him, and the season ends. So the ending is just full of suspense. Many mysteries are still unsolved and unanswered. Season two is the only way to get through them.

Bard of Blood Season 2 Cast/artists:

Season two will be the sequel to the previous season, so the main cast of season one will return. Some new faces will also be there. But there is no official announcement regarding this. So main cast will include Emraan Hashmi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sobota Dulipala, Danish Husain, Ajay Mahendra, Ashish Nyhawan, Shaman Ahmed, Rajat Kapur, Kirti Kulhari, Abhishek Khan, Shishir Sharma, Anant Bimrot, Sohum Shah, Shruti Marathe.