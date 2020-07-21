Home TV Show BARD OF BLOOD SEASON 2: Netflix release date, Cast, Trailer, Story plot...
BARD OF BLOOD SEASON 2: Netflix release date, Cast, Trailer, Story plot and everything else that you need to know.

By- Rida Samreen

Mayank Tewari composes bard of Blood directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and. The series is produced by under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. Season 1 had a sum of seven episodes. The web series had made its way on Sept 27, 2019, around Netflix, and majorly received a positive response to critics and the audience alike. Now the audience is waiting for season 2’s statement.

RELEASE DATE:

There is a high likelihood that the show will produce a comeback carrying the end, Even though there hasn’t been any statement. And it is anticipated that the web series might hit on the OTT platform at the end of 2021. Stay tuned as we’ll keep you updated with all the latest information about season 2 of Bard of Blood.

TRAILER:

They are no updates on the container of season 2 so far. Stay tuned on moscoop for all other Netflix series and movie updates. Click on the link below to watch the trailer of season 1.

CAST:

The main cast for season two will obviously include:

  • Emraan Hashmi
  • Sobhita Dhulipala
  • Jaideep Ahlawat
  • Shishir Sharma
  • Vineet Kumar
  • Danish Husain

STORY PLOT:

Bard of Blood is the story revolving around an ex-member of this RAW, Kabir Anand (played by Emraan Hashmi). Kabir, with on-field identity as Adonis, is pressed to render the department on account of the failure of an operation. However, after teaching Shakespeare at high school, Kabir is called in to rescue until they could convey important data to the 37, four Indian agents who are held captive by the Taliban at Balochistan.

