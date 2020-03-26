Bad Boys 3: Release Date And Some Basic News

- Advertisement -

Third Bad Boys outing is latest movie to be brought forward in wake of coronavirus.

The Will Smith and Martin Lawrence sequel will probably be available for electronic download from March 31, which will be next week, before its bodily launch on April 21

The film only hit theater screens in late January, therefore fans stuck in the home will undoubtedly be thrilled that they will have the ability to see the next Bad Boys outing again really soon.

Although this release date seems to apply to the US as matters stand, the house release on both physical and digital will include an ending.

Count us interested.

Digital Spy has achieved seeing details of the United Kingdom release.

Bad Boys for Life is not the only major film getting an early electronic release in the aftermath of this COVID-19 catastrophe, as Sonic the Hedgehog has also altered its residence release date.

The video game adaptation will be available while it can be got by UK buffs on April 27.

Meanwhile, the DC’s Birds of Prey and Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot are out on electronic launch from now (March 24) at the United States, with a UK launch for Bloodshot after on Friday (March 27).

There is no news yet about if Birds of Prey is going to be published digitally in the united kingdom, but we will keep you updated.