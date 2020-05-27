Bad Boys 3: Are they really ‘Bad Boys for Life’? 

- Advertisement -

Bad Boys is an American comedy as well as an action film. It was directed by Michael Bay and produced by Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer. It stars Martin Lawrence as Marcus Burnett and Will Smith as Mike Lowrey, where they act as two Miami narcotics detectives.

It has two sequels as well – Bad Boys II and Bad Boys for Life. And, the film is commercially successful.

Critical Appreciation of the Bad Boys III

The film has an average rating though it was a commercially successful one. Viewers gave it an average rating as well as reviews.

Moreover, critics commented that very talented actors have been chosen as the star cast of the films.

Release Date of the Film

Ever since the second sequel of the Bad Boys was out, people have been waiting for the third sequel. It is supposed to be out by 2020. But the film was first confirmed to be released in 2017.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and Sony confirmed the release date of the sequel as on January 17, 2020, in the UK and US.

Casts for the Bad Boys III

It was said that all the faces that were seen in the first and the second season will not be returning for the third one. There were some rumours regarding the casts.

The star casts of the Bad Boys III are Will Smith as Mike Lowrey, Martin Lawrence as Marcus Burnett, Vanessa Hudgens as Kelly, Alexander Ludwig as Dorn, Charles Melton as Rafe, and Paola Nunez as Rita

The Plot of the Sequel

The story revolves around the Miami criminal of the last part. Various stunts have been included in this film and some changes are made as well.

Lowrey is supposed to be killed in this sequel and this was confirmed by seeing the trailer of the film. The Bad Boys Lowrey and Burnett are back again to buckle up everything once again. They proved to be the strongest one and can knock down anything and anyone when left together for an action sequel.

Even Armando was behind the bars and survived his injuries there only.