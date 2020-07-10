Bad Boys 2 – Time for some Action and Crime

- Advertisement -
Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey are accomplices on the Miami Police Department, and they are going to take on a profoundly risky case. 100 million dollars in heroin, from the drug bust of their professions, are taken from police command. Presently, they have 72 hours to recover the heroin before the Internal Affairs Division gets included. This puts Mike and Marcus hot on the path of a French drug boss named Fouchet. Mike asks Maxine Logan, a hooker he knows, to keep an eye open for hotshots. Afterwards, she gets a call from a person who is high on drugs and needs to burn through $2000.
Maxine asks her closest companion Julie Mott to follow alongside her to the home of the cop Eddie Dominguez. Julie is not a hooker, yet the person is so out of it that they would be gone with the cash in not more than minutes. Be that as it may, at Dominguez’s home, Fouchet slaughters Maxine. Julie saw the homicide, so she contacts the police. Be that as it may, Julie, who does not have the foggiest idea what Mike resembles, is eager to talk just to Mike. Mike is not anywhere near, so Marcus is compelled to profess to be Mike, and when Mike restores, he claimed to be Marcus.
Marcus is a family man who has a spouse named Theresa and three children named James, Megan, and Quincy, while Mike is not, so this is certifiably not a nearby fit. Mike and Marcus’ quest for Fouchet kicks into overdrive when Fouchet’s partners in crime capture Julie free from their noses.
Watch the first season of Bad Boys to know what exactly happened and how!
Release Date of Bad Boys 2
Bad Boys 2 was in theatres on 18th July 2003, with average commercial success.
Haven’t watched it yet? Don’t worry; you can watch it still now. So, hurry up!
Casting Members
The casting members are Will Smith as Detective Mike Lowrey, Martin Lawrence as Detective Marcus Burnett, Jordi Molla as Johnny Tapia, Gabrielle Union as Syd Burnett, and Peter Stormare as Alexei. Other than that we have Theresa Randle as Theresa Burnett, Michael Shannon as Floyd Poteet, Jon Seda as Roberto, Yul Vázquez as Detective Mateo Reyes, Jason Manuel Olazabal as Detective Marco Vargas, Otto Sanchez as Carlos, Joe Pantoliano as Captain Howard and many more.
The Plot
Narcotics analysts Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett have relegated to an innovative team exploring the progression of designer euphoria in Miami. Their requests coincidentally lead them to a significant intrigue, including an awful boss, whose desire to assume control over the city’s medication exchange has lighted a bleeding turf war. Be that as it may, Mike and Marcus’ kinship and working relationship is undermined when Mike starts to create affections for Marcus’ sister Syd. Except if they can isolate the individual from the expert, Mike and Marcus are at risk for blowing the case and imperilling Syd’s life simultaneously.
