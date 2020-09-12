Away Season 2: Series’s Story, Release Date, Cast And Complete Information Here!!!

- Advertisement -

Away on Netflix tells the emotional tale of the first manned mission to Mars. Even though Hilary Swank’s Emma Green is managing the countless deadly threats of a three-year-long trip to and from the red planet, her husband and teen daughter have to take care of their tumultuous challenges down on earth!

Nearly when Emma and her international crew land on the Moon, Matt Logan (Josh Charles), Emma’s husband, suffers a debilitating stroke. Off is a show about the glory of space travel and the drama of being away from your nearest and dearest immediately when they need you the most.

As of this morning, Away is the number one show and name on Netflix. That means it was a bonkers Labour Day hit and viewers are itching to learn what happens after that psychological Season 1 finale. (Did you split just a bit? I teared up a little.)

So what happens to Emma and her fellow astronauts next? Will Matt make it out of this wheelchair? And, uh, what about those two hella awkward declarations of love thrown Matt and Emma’s different manners? Here’s everything we understand about a possible Off Season 2…

While Netflix typically takes a couple of weeks or months to opt to renew a string, Away’s mega popularity bodes well for a season two renewal. So that is the fantastic news. There’s also bad news in regards to Off Season 2.

Here’s the bad news: the oldest Off Season 2 will premiere on Netflix in Fall 2021. We’re basing this quote off that Away Season 1 was in production by August 26, 2019, to February 5, 2020. Meaning it took a full year out of when the cameras started rolling on set to Away Season 1’s introduction on Netflix.