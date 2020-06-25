Home Movies Avatar – Ready for a comeback to break all records again?
Movies

Avatar – Ready for a comeback to break all records again?

By- Pristha Mondal

James Cameron had broken all the box office records with the appearance of Avatar. And again, he is set to do the same with all the preparations.
The release of its sequel was decided long back. But the problem of technology pushed them back. And now that they have a proper setup, they are ready to release its sequel one by one in the coming years. Some works were started, but it was wrapped up later on due to the adverse situations faced.

Release Date of Avatar 2

Avatar 2 was all set to be released in December 2020. But due to the various unfavourable conditions, the date had to be pushed back to December 17, 2021.
And above all, the best part is that whatever happens, the filming of this sequel is not going to stop in any way. Well, by the logic of releasing one sequel every year, James Cameron has thought up till Avatar 5, to be released by 2027. And accordingly, James Cameron has always blamed the processes involved in writing the story for all these delays.

The naming of the Series

The naming of the sequel, as decided by James Cameron, is – Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar: The Tulkun Rider and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa. But he had also announced that these are likely to change if needed.

Also Read:  The Umbrella Academy Season 2: What can we expect from the plot ?

Casting Members of this Sequel

The main casting members of the original film, along with Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Sam Worthington, have the contract of playing a role in this.
Here are Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel, and Star Trek.

Also Read:  Grace and Frankie Season 7: Cast, Trailer, Release Date, Plot And Magical Updates Here

The plot of Avatar 2

James Cameron has made sure that one will have to watch the first movie to understand its sequel. He has also announced that people will like it for sure and that the film can be a superhit if and only if people watch the original part.

This film will revolve around some imprisonment storylines and will have some emotional setbacks too. It has also been known that the filming of the motion-related parts will be done underwater.


James Cameron explained the various technological concepts related to the shooting of the film. And also mentioned about the defeats they had come across while doing this.

Pristha Mondal

Must Read

Avatar – Ready for a comeback to break all records again?

Movies Pristha Mondal -
James Cameron had broken all the box office records with the appearance of Avatar. And again, he is set to do the same with...
Read more

Stay Ready to be Amazed by Matrix 4

Movies Pristha Mondal -
The Matrix is an American film written and directed by Lana Wachowski. A computer-generated future, called, The Matrix, is used to silence the human...
Read more

Comeback of Love Alarm – Season 2

TV Show Pristha Mondal -
Love Alarm is a romantic South Korean television series. The main scenario of this series is about a particular technology that allows a person...
Read more

Future Man proceeds to its Ending And More Thing Here

TV Show Pristha Mondal -
Future Man is an American web series, primarily based on comedy. It was mainly produced by Howard Overman, Kyle Hunter, and Ariel Shaffir. The...
Read more

World War  Z 2: Plot, Cast, expected release date and all the latest information about the movie

Movies Sundari P.M -
World War Z is a 2013 American zombie apocalypse action movie. Marc Forster directed the film. The movie was a massive hit of all...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.