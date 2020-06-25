Avatar – Ready for a comeback to break all records again?

James Cameron had broken all the box office records with the appearance of Avatar. And again, he is set to do the same with all the preparations.

The release of its sequel was decided long back. But the problem of technology pushed them back. And now that they have a proper setup, they are ready to release its sequel one by one in the coming years. Some works were started, but it was wrapped up later on due to the adverse situations faced.

Release Date of Avatar 2

Avatar 2 was all set to be released in December 2020. But due to the various unfavourable conditions, the date had to be pushed back to December 17, 2021.

And above all, the best part is that whatever happens, the filming of this sequel is not going to stop in any way. Well, by the logic of releasing one sequel every year, James Cameron has thought up till Avatar 5, to be released by 2027. And accordingly, James Cameron has always blamed the processes involved in writing the story for all these delays.

The naming of the Series

The naming of the sequel, as decided by James Cameron, is – Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar: The Tulkun Rider and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa. But he had also announced that these are likely to change if needed.

Casting Members of this Sequel

The main casting members of the original film, along with Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Sam Worthington, have the contract of playing a role in this.

Here are Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel, and Star Trek.

The plot of Avatar 2

James Cameron has made sure that one will have to watch the first movie to understand its sequel. He has also announced that people will like it for sure and that the film can be a superhit if and only if people watch the original part.

This film will revolve around some imprisonment storylines and will have some emotional setbacks too. It has also been known that the filming of the motion-related parts will be done underwater.



James Cameron explained the various technological concepts related to the shooting of the film. And also mentioned about the defeats they had come across while doing this.