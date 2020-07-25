Avatar 2: Release date,cast, expected plot and what all new there for audience!

It’s a long time since Avatar is wowing the cinema with its cutting edge visual effects and inventive 3 Dimensions usage. But the thing is work so late on the sequel. Is seems like director James Cameron is intent on topping his science fiction epic. Which is no small feat? It is a genuine phenomenon at the time of release is almost $3 billion at the global box office.

Avatar 2 release date :

While, it takes a moment to think that actually, Avatar two can drop this season. The film undoubtedly faces a massive delay due to the Corona pandemic. So the release is pushed to 17 December 2021. And now, Disney is in favor of further postponing of the dates to somewhere around December 2022.

About plot and basic storyline :

The title of Avatar 2 will be “Avatar: The way of Water.” James Cameron only shared a few hints and details about the coming sequel. He announced, “There is a tremendous amount of water work across Avatar 2 and 3” it is possible that most of the movie will be underwater. We also know that each sequel will be a standalone adventure rather than installments of a single long story.

Announcement regarding Future :

The manufacturers are also planning for three more sequels after Avatar 2. Means Avatar franchise will have five films. And also, the audience will not have to wait so much for other sequels because their release date is also decided. Avatar 3 will premiere on 22 December 2024, Avatar 4, on 19 December 2026 and Avatar 5 on 17 December 2028. There is a two-year gap between all the coming parts of this franchise. And their Titles are going to be. “Avatar: The Seed Bearer.” “Avatar: The Tulkun River”. “Avatar: The Quest for Eywa”.

Cast and artists:

Core Artists will return with some new faces incoming parts of Franchise: Zoe Saldana, Sigowiney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel, Michell Yeoh, Cliff Curtis, and Edie Falco.